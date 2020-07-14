Greene County mayor expected to issue mask mandate Tuesday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says that "after careful consideration and receiving very alarming and troubling statistics from Ballad Health Systems on the near tripling of hospitalization cases in our area just this week, along with the fact that our school officials are working diligently to open schools on time and as safely as possible; and as we look to keep businesses open and our economy from closing once again; it is necessary to enact a mask mandate or facial covering mandate for Greene County to assist in curbing the dramatic rise in cases across our community."