Some homes lose water service in Greene Co. after dangerously low temperatures

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said water outages are being reported mostly in the North Greene Utility service area and the Chuckey Utility Service area.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he issued a limited Declaration of Emergency on Thursday affecting utility districts across the county, as he said some businesses and residents struggle to access water.

He said that water outages were reported in some areas across the county, especially in areas receiving North Greene Utility service and Chuckey Utility Service. He also said the Chuckey Utility District receives some of its water from the Jonesborough Utility District, which "experienced catastrophic water supply failure resulting in complete water supply cuts to Chuckey Utility."

He said crews were working to find and repair breaks in water systems after dangerously low temperatures from last week as well as rolling blackouts led to problems across the county's water systems. He also said due to the number of leaks, line breakages and water loss — the Greeneville Water Commission was struggling to keep up with demand.

"Some of these outages occurred late Christmas Eve and throughout Christmas morning," he said. "Many leaks and water loss are just now being discovered as the temps increase and the ground thaws."

The limited Declaration of Emergency tells all utility districts in the county to suspend water service to car washes in order to conserve water and limit water usage, making more water available for residential and business needs. He said the order only affected car washes as of Thursday afternoon, and he said he hoped it would be temporary.

"We are highly encouraging all citizens to conserve water whenever and wherever possible," he said. "Unless it is absolutely essential, we are asking everyone to help out with water conservation to help their neighbors who may be without."

Mayor Morrison also said he asked volunteer fire departments to temporarily get water from natural sources like streams, ponds, rivers and creeks when they need to fight fires.

He also said anyone who needs water for their livestock or pet animals should call the county's Emergency Management Agency office at 423-798-1729. As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, they said they distributed water to 24 families, and 53 pets — for a total of 158 gallons.

Anyone who can't draw water from a well for their home should also reach out to the EMA office.

There are emergency water distribution points at the Chuckey Utility District and the EMA office for people affected by the outage. The weather there is only for personal, family and pet consumption.