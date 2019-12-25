GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who speaks no English.

Lyudmyla Yurmanova, 68, was last seen at her home Tuesday night on Weems Chapel Road in Mosheim.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and she weighs about 90 pounds. Yurmanova is from Ukraine and does not speak English. She lives with a daughter, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.