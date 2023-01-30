Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020

One co-defendant, Adrian Kiser, was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison in connection with Nunley's death. The case is pending against a third defendant.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to the facilitation of second-degree murder.

Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30 percent of her sentence.

The body of Tony Nunley was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020 along Freedom Road. A cause of death was not released.