Greeneville assistant police chief indicted in December assault

The TBI said Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson turned himself in after a grand jury indicted him for assaulting his stepdaughter during an argument at their home.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville's assistant police chief turned himself in Monday after a grand jury indicted him for an assault that happened back in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said a Greene County grand jury indicted Stephen Hixson, the assistant chief of the Greeneville Police Department, for simple assault. Agents said he turned himself in and was booked into the Greene County Jail Monday afternoon on a $2,000 bond.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating allegations that Hixson had assaulted his stepdaughter after an argument at a home on Sunnyside Ridge Drive in Greeneville on Dec. 10, 2022.

The complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff's Department, according to the GPD.

Hixson's attorney issued the following statement shortly after the TBI's announcement: