Greeneville community celebrates and remembers life of Kaden Gunter

Gunter, 12, experienced a medical emergency at football practice two weeks ago. He collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where he would die three days later.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville community celebrated and remembered the life of Kaden Gunter over the weekend.

Gunter, 12, experienced a medical emergency at football practice two weeks ago. He collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where he would die three days later.

Family members said there are many words to describe him. His family says he is still with them, as his spirit lives on.

The community previously held a prayer vigil to rally around Kaden, while he was in the hospital. Greeneville Middle School had also released a statement about his death, available below.