Police identify body found in Greeneville vehicle fire, saying cause still under investigation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Police have positively identified a woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Greeneville in December.
According to the Greeneville Police Department, 56-year-old Sandra Kay Peterson's body was found inside the vehicle.
Greene County 911 received a call for a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church around 8 p.m. on Dec. 20. When the Greeneville Fire Department and GPD arrived at the church, first responders found a car fully engulfed in flames.
GPD said first responders found Peterson's body in the car after the fire was extinguished.
The fire department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Bomb and Arson Division are still looking into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding Peterson's death.