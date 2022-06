The 65-year-old is 5'7", 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find Lynne Ablechara, who is missing from Greeneville.

The 65-year-old is 5'7", 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A Silver Alert was issued for her just after 4:00 a.m. Monday.