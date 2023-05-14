Greeneville Police Dept. says searches reveal nothing suspicious after bomb threat at grocery store

The Greeneville Police Department said a man had called the store on Sunday and told people he had placed an explosive device inside the store.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department said Sunday that no explosive devices were found after a bomb threat at a grocery store on Snapps Ferry Road.

They said that around 12:30 p.m., police received reports about the threat. They said a man had called the store and told people he had placed an explosive device inside the store earlier the same day. The building was evacuated and officers walked through the store with its manager.

They said nothing was found by officers, and they reached out to the Greene County Sheriff's Department to ask for their explosives detection K-9 to search the building.

They said neither GPD officers nor the K-9 found any suspicious packages, and the store was reopened.