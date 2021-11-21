Greeneville man arrested, charged with first degree murder in death of ex-wife

57-year-old Randall Glenn Greene was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt reports a homicide investigation that began Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a Greeneville man.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding an incident at a residence in the 800 block of Mohawk Ridge Road.

Officials say upon arrival deputies located 56-year-old Lesia Darlene Greene deceased inside the residence.

After an investigation and gathering of evidence, 57-year-old Randall Glenn Greene, the victim’s ex-husband, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, authorities report.

Greene was booked into the Greene County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond.