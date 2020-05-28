Greeneville Police, DCS investigating death of unresponsive 2-month-old

The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, according to officials.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, and the Greeneville Greene County E.M.S. responded to the 700 block of North Main Street in Greeneville to a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child around 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Police said the child’s death is under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.