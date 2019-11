GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department said one person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum, the incident happened at the 1600 HWY 70 Bypass in Greeneville. One person was wounded and has been taken to the hospital.

Crum said no officers were injured.

The TBI has been called in to investigate. No other details are available.