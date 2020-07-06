Greeneville Police investigating after body found in vehicle

GPD found a body in a vehicle parked alongside the 600 Block of East Andrew Johnson Highway around 7 a.m. Sunday.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside the 600 Block of East Andrew Johnson Highway at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Greeneville officers said when they arrived, they found a broken window on the driver's side of the vehicle and a body in the front passenger seat.

Greeneville Police said the body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City for an autopsy.

GPD said this is an ongoing investigation.