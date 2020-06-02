GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway into the death of an infant girl in Greeneville.

Greeneville Police said they responded to a home on the 1600-block of Highway 70 Bypass where a child was found unresponsive on Sunday.

EMS took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the police department said.

The Greeneville Police Department, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are looking into what led up to her death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and Greeneville Police said no further information will be released at this time.