The woman pulled her gun on the man when she said he tried to steal her purse.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us...

You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire.

One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation.

“I was traveling 29 south. Heading back home to Greensboro when I caught a flat tire. I took the exit right here at the Love's gas station and a couple other hotels due to lighting. I figured this was the best location to change my tire," Holt said.

Holt's brother taught her how to change a tire, so she decided to do it herself.

But she struggled getting one of the bolts off.

“There was a guy that was walking, and he was like, 'Hey, I see that you're struggling - do you need to help with your tire?'” Holt said.

Holt said she thanked him and asked if she could pay him for his help. When he denied, she went back to her car.

That's when she says the Good Samaritan became quite the opposite.

“So, I'm getting into my car, and he opened my passenger door and snatches my purse. So, me and my mind, I carry [a gun], so I’m like OK, well what am I supposed to do now because just because I’m carrying doesn't mean I’m prepared for this moment,” Holt explained.

Holt said she pulled her gun on the man, but he refused to let go of her purse.

Another bystander asked if she needed help and threatened to call police. That's when the man threw her purse back to her and ran away.

“That was not my first instinct to just grab my gun because I didn't [wanna] go that far. I just really did not, because I didn't know how far I was [gonna] have to go to protect myself,” Holt expressed.

Holt has a warning for anyone who may find themselves in a situation like this.

“As a woman, don't ever feel like it's OK. Just because you know how to do it, doesn't necessarily make it OK for you to do it,” Holt expressed.

Holt said she did share the man’s description with the police but did not file a police report because she does not plan on pressing charges.