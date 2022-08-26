GPD: Body found in wooded Greeneville area

The body was identified as Daniel Cutshaw, 41, of Greeneville. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Greeneville Fire Department.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department.

GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind the Day's Inn in Greeneville.

The body was identified as Daniel Cutshaw, 41, of Greeneville. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Greeneville Fire Department.

Cutshaw's body was taken to the Quillen Forensics Center for an autopsy.