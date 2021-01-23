x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

Greenville police find dead man after receiving call about suspicious vehicle

On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department said they found a dead man after receiving a complaint about a suspicious vehicle.

The Greenville Police Department said that officers found a dead man after receiving calls about a suspicious vehicle along the TN-70 Bypass on Saturday, at around 12:41 p.m.

Officials said that the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department and TBI are conducting an investigation. No other information about the man or the vehicle was immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available. Anyone with information about the man should call Sgt. Hobbs at (423) 783-2814, Greene County Sheriff Holt at (423) 798-1800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter