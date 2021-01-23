Greenville police find dead man after receiving call about suspicious vehicle

The Greenville Police Department said that officers found a dead man after receiving calls about a suspicious vehicle along the TN-70 Bypass on Saturday, at around 12:41 p.m.
Officials said that the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department and TBI are conducting an investigation. No other information about the man or the vehicle was immediately available.
This story will be updated when more information is available. Anyone with information about the man should call Sgt. Hobbs at (423) 783-2814, Greene County Sheriff Holt at (423) 798-1800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.