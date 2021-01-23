Greenville police find dead man after receiving call about suspicious vehicle

On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department said they found a dead man after receiving a complaint about a suspicious vehicle.

The Greenville Police Department said that officers found a dead man after receiving calls about a suspicious vehicle along the TN-70 Bypass on Saturday, at around 12:41 p.m.

Officials said that the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department and TBI are conducting an investigation. No other information about the man or the vehicle was immediately available.