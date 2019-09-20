KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Gresham Middle School student is recovering after police said he ran onto the road in front of a vehicle.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, several people called 911 around 5 p.m. saying a vehicle struck the boy at a crosswalk in front of the school on Gresham Road.

The boy suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and was taken to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital for treatment, KPD said.

According to KPD, witnesses said the vehicle was moving slowly when the boy ran in front of it, hitting him and knocking him to the ground.

KPD said the driver was not at fault.

Grisham Middle School and the Knox County School Security Division helped investigate. KPD said the boy's parents were notified and also arrived at the scene.