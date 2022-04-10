Greyhound faces deadline to find new Knoxville stop

The bus operator has struggled to find a new home after leaving its old station on Magnolia Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound has until Nov. 21st to find a new bus stop in Knoxville.

The city had set a deadline of Monday for the bus operator, but decided to grant a two-week extension.

Regardless of where Greyhound goes, the city said it cannot continue using the parking lot of an Old North Knoxville convenience center.

On Oct. 10, the city informed the owner of the Top Market at Grainger Avenue and North Sixth Avenue that it wasn’t zoned to allow for a commercial bus stop. Greyhound had been using it only a few days when the city issued notice.

The address is within a C-N Neighborhood Commercial Zoning District, and a commercial bus stop isn't allowed within that zoning district.

“Both the property owner and Greyhound representatives are aware of the need for corrective action, and their deadline for taking action is imminent,” city spokesman Eric Vreeland said in a statement.

It's been a struggle for Greyhound to find a permanent bus stop since it left its iconic station on Magnolia Avenue in the Old City.

Earlier this year, Greyhound used a Marathon gas station on Cherry Street near Interstate 40 to pick up and drop off passengers.

The location drew numerous public complaints, and the Marathon owner finally told Greyhound it would have to find a new bus stop. That's when it switched to the Old North Knoxville location.

The city has said it would consider letting Greyhound use the downtown transportation center as a stop --- but only during night time hours when KAT isn't operating.

So far, no deal has been reached.