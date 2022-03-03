Greyhound moves Knoxville bus stop to a location near a gas station on Cherry Street

The Greyhound bus station on Magnolia Avenue was sold in early March to a company named "Knoxville Southern Station."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Greyhound's station in Knoxville was sold in early March, many riders wondered where they could go to hop on a bus.

On April 18, the company said its bus stop moved to a self-service location at 1324 Cherry Street, near a Marathon gas station in East Knoxville. They said people would be dropped off at the location and picked up there, as long as they have tickets.

A spokesperson for the company said many companies in the industry have routes that stop at convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants. They said the locations could be closed when a bus stops there, depending on the hours set by the store.

They also said that Greyhound was not the owner of its previous location before the building was sold.

Anyone who wants to catch a ride with Greyhound from Knoxville will need to buy tickets online or by calling the company. Tickets are not sold at the Cherry Street location.

Full statements from the company are available below.

Greyhound stops at a range of locations across its extensive network. Similar to the rest of the intercity bus industry, these stops include convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants with operation times at varying hours. The safety of our customers and team members is of utmost importance and is a top priority during our relocation processes.

In addition, Greyhound was not the owner of its previous location.

The company also sent out the following statement.

Greyhound can confirm the relocation of its Knoxville location from 100 E Magnolia Avenue to 1324 N Cherry St. Service officially began on April 18th. The new stop is a self-service location with ticket purchases available on Greyhound.com, through Greyhound’s mobile app, or by dialing 1-800-231-2222.