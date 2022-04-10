Greyhound switches to new Knoxville drop-off, pickup point after months of complaints

The new location is in Old North Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound, after enduring months of criticism over the gas station it used as a Knoxville destination, has a new pickup point.

Bus passengers wanting to leave Knoxville or to arrive here are now being routed to 1607 N. Sixth Ave., the Top Market & Deli in Old North Knoxville.

The new stop shows up on Greyhound's website for those who need to buy a ticket online.

"We are excited to have identified a new location that will provide restrooms, seating and security for our customers," Greyhound said in a statement to WBIR.

The former stop on Cherry Street near Interstate 40 drew public criticism for being unsafe and exposed.

The area consists of several gas stations, a truck garage, railroad tracks and a budget residence motel among other neighbors. Most of the businesses shut down at night.

As a Marathon gas station, it had no shelter for bus customers from the weather. Customers gathered in the station parking lot.

The new location on Sixth Avenue and Grainger Avenue is about 1.3 miles from the old stop.

Previously, Greyhound operated for many decades at its own station on E. Magnolia Avenue near the Old City. In February, the property sold for $1.45 million to a limited liability company that has development plans for the site.

After Greyhound sold the station, the city of Knoxville engaged in talks with Greyhound about the prospects of it privately leasing part of KAT's Knoxville Station after hours.

The city said it hadn't yet heard back on whether Greyhound was interested in using the KAT station.

While Greyhound can choose to partner with any private owner to rent a drop-off site, the city also said it urged the bus operator to find someone that could offer restrooms, shelter and 24-hour operations.

The owner of the Marathon station where Greyhound had been dropping off and picking up passengers told WBIR in August he had given the company until early October to find a new location.

In a statement then, Greyhound acknowledged the Cherry Street location posed "challenges" and it said it was looking for a different location. It also said that "we continue to work with the city to find a more permanent arrangement."