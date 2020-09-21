Group gathers in Krutch Park in memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Nothing official has been announced yet, but Justice Ginsburg will most likely lie in repose at the Supreme Court later this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Knoxville and all over the world, people are remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the mourner's kaddish and other words Sunday.

About 100 to 150 people came to Krutch Park to honor her life and legacy.

Attendees wore masks and practiced social distancing.

There were speakers and a candlelight memorial.

"It is a personal loss even though we don't know her personally. We were definitely, our day to day lives were affected by the decisions that she made and the issues that she championed," said Kimberly Peterson with the Women's March Coalition of East Tennessee.