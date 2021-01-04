Groups search for missing teens

Adison Keeton, 17, John Law, 16, and Fiona Warren, 13, were last seen when they ran away from the Scholze Center on Pineville Road in Chattanooga on March 23.

TENNESSEE, USA — Three teenagers are missing after they ran away from a local rehab facility last week.

The teens are from other parts of the state and didn't have any money or cell phones with them.

Adison Keeton, 17, John Law, 16, and Fiona Warren, 13, were last seen when they ran away from the Scholze Center on Pineville Road in Chattanooga on March 23.

"I just want her to call me. I just want to know she's okay," Shauna Warren told our NBC affiliate, WRCB.

Warren fights back tears as she pleas for her daughter to come home.

"I won't be mad, she's not in trouble. I just want to bring her home," she added.

Her daughter, Fiona Warren was last seen with John Law and Adison Keeton when they ran away from an adolescent rehab facility last week.

"My last conversation with her was the day before she went missing and she sounded like she was angry with me. Obviously, she didn't want to be here. But her counselor said she was doing really well in the center so there was no indication that she was going to run away," Warren said.

Warren traveled from Maryville and other family members flew in from Florida and Colorado to help search for Fiona.

Police tell WRCB the teens didn't tell anyone where they were going and they haven't received any tips or credible sightings.

Police believe they may be headed back to their hometowns in other parts of the state, like Maryville, Johnson City, and Columbia.

Now, a local group of bikers, called Street Bikes of Chattanooga are helping Fiona's family cover more ground.

"The guys showed up on their bikes. They said, alright. Let's go out and show these pictures. We drove all over Chattanooga, we went to different places and really started to get the word out," Stephen Dean with Street Bikes of Chattanooga said.

The group is helping by sharing missing posters with businesses throughout the greater Chattanooga area.

Proof that behind their hard exterior, are tender hearts.

Dean said it all boils down to helping a family in need.

"If it was me, I would want help and support. We're just going to be there for them. We want them to know they're not alone," he added.

Fiona's family and friends have come together to offer a $5,000 reward for her return.