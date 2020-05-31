GSMNP: 17-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash near Gatlinburg

Rangers said the teen lost control of his motorcycle and veered into oncoming traffic.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a motorcycle crash near Gatlinburg, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said.

GSMNP rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision along Newfound Gap Road near Park Headquarters at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A park spokesperson said the teen, who is from Dickson County, was traveling northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle in a curve. He veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a sedan and an SUV.

The crash was approximately 2 miles south of Gatlinburg, rangers said.The teen died as a result of his injuries.

Park Rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene to provide emergency services. They said the teen was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.

The park said no one else was injured in the crash.