A woman died after she injured her head in a bicycle accident in the Smokies.

According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service, rangers responded to a report of a bicycle accident in Cades Cove Friday around 12:48 p.m.

Rangers said the cyclist, 55-year-old Sandra Hull from Saratosa, Fla., fell off her bike along Cades Cove Loop near the exit.

Hull was injured in the back of her head and flown by LIFESTAR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment, where she later died as a result of her injuries Saturday morning.

According to rangers, Hill was riding a rental bicycle and not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

