Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a 7-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital for an ankle injury after a park volunteer hit her with his vehicle.

According to the GSMNP, rangers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Alum Cave Trail parking area.

They said the girl was standing near the rear of the volunteer's vehicle when he was slowly backing up. Rangers said she hurt her ankle after his vehicle hit her and she fell in the sloped parking lot area.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department took the girl to LeConte Medical Center.

Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy met with the child's parents on site, expressing her concern for the child's welfare and thanking emergency crews and good Samaritans for quickly responding.

Rangers said the volunteer was there to help close the Alum Cave Trail parking area so the park could conduct a rescue. Rangers were working to carry another injured hiker off the trail to the parking area for emergency transport.

The park said they don't have any other information at this time.