The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closing many of its roads and facilities this weekend in preparation for the remnants of Florence.

The storm is projected to bring tropical depression-rated storm activity to the area by the end of the weekend into Monday. The park said rainfall in excess of 4-8 inches are expected, with possibly greater amounts on the N.C. side of the park.

The park said the closures will make most of the trailheads inaccessible, and recommends against overnight backcountry use beginning Saturday through Monday. The park said backcountry reservation holders are encouraged to change their itinerary or cancel their permit and receive a refund.

The potential for hazardous conditions such as flooding, downed trees, and landslides has the park putting closures into effect for public safety.

The following closures will take effect this weekend:

Closing Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. (unless noted)

Picnic Areas

• Cades Cove, Chimneys, Collins Creek, Deep Creek, Metcalf Bottoms, Twin Creeks

Front Country Campgrounds

• Cades Cove, Deep Creek, Elkmont, Smokemont

Horse Campgrounds

• Anthony Creek, Tow String

Roads

Tennessee

• Cades Cove Loop Road

• Cherokee Orchard to Twin Creeks Road

• Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

• Laurel Creek Road to Cades Cove

• Foothills Parkway West, from Look Rock to Highway 129

• Little River Road (Sugarlands to Metcalf Bottoms entrance) - midnight Saturday

• Little River Road (Metcalf Bottoms to Townsend Wye)

• Newfound Gap Road, from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Newfound Gap

• Wear Cove Gap Road - midnight Saturday

• Tremont Road (Upper) from Tremont Institute to Middle Prong Trailhead

North Carolina

• Clingmans Dome Road

• Lakeview Drive

• Newfound Gap Road, from Smokemont to Newfound Gap

Facilities/Concession Operations

• All Cades Cove Facilities

Already closed

Picnic Areas

• Big Creek, Cosby and Greenbrier

• Heintooga/Balsam Mountain

Front Country Campgrounds

• Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee and Cosby

Horse Campgrounds

• Big Creek, Cataloochee and Round Bottom

Roads

Tennessee

• Abrams Creek Road

• Balsam Mountain Road

• Cosby Access Road

• Foothills Parkway East

• Greenbrier Road

• Heintooga Ridge Road/Round Bottom Road/Straight Fork Road

• Ramsey Cascade Road including Ramsey Cascade Trail

North Carolina

• Cataloochee Entrance Road

• NC Highway 284

• Twentymile

Facilities/Concession Operations

• Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center at Purchase Knob

• Appalachian Clubhouse-

• Leconte Lodge

• Spence Cabin

The park said it will continue to monitor the storm and might announce additional closures for Sunday. You can find more information on the GSMNP's closure listing.

© 2018 WBIR