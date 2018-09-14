The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closing many of its roads and facilities this weekend in preparation for the remnants of Florence.

The storm is projected to bring tropical depression-rated storm activity to the area by the end of the weekend into Monday. The park said rainfall in excess of 4-8 inches are expected, with possibly greater amounts on the N.C. side of the park.

On Sunday, wind gusts above 50 miles per hour were recorded at the weather station at Clingmans Dome with sustained winds of 20-30 mph. Along the lower elevations, a steady rain had been falling and winds were relatively light at 5 mph with 15-20 mph gusts.

The park said the closures will remain in effect overnight Sunday and will begin assessing for storm damage Monday morning and open areas back up to the public as quickly as possible. The process is expected to take up to several days depending on the extent of storm damage.

"Your first thought is just survival. Just making sure everyone gets out safe. The rest of the things can be replaced," said Christina Turner, who evacuated with her family from Jacksonville, NC. "Maybe going back to not even having a home. I think that's my biggest fear."

Heavy rains caused severe flooding in their North Carolina neighborhood. From the pictures they've seen, all they can do is hope for the best.

"It's a disaster. All points into Jacksonville are completely closed," said Turner. "All of us are anxious to return home."

The park said the closures will make most of the trailheads inaccessible, and recommends against overnight backcountry use beginning Saturday through Monday. The park said backcountry reservation holders are encouraged to change their itinerary or cancel their permit and receive a refund.

The potential for hazardous conditions such as flooding, downed trees, and landslides has the park putting closures into effect for public safety.

The following closures are in effect this weekend:

Closed

Picnic Areas

• Big Creek, Cosby and Greenbrier

• Cades Cove, Chimneys, Collins Creek, Deep Creek, Metcalf Bottoms, Twin Creeks

• Heintooga/Balsam Mountain

Front Country Campgrounds

• Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee and Cosby

• Cades Cove, Deep Creek, Elkmont, Smokemont

Horse Campgrounds

• Big Creek, Cataloochee and Round Bottom

• Anthony Creek, Tow String

Roads

Tennessee

• Abrams Creek Road

• Balsam Mountain Road

• Cosby Access Road

• Foothills Parkway East

• Greenbrier Road

• Heintooga Ridge Road/Round Bottom Road/Straight Fork Road

• Ramsey Cascade Road including Ramsey Cascade Trail

• Cades Cove Loop Road

• Cherokee Orchard to Twin Creeks Road

• Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

• Laurel Creek Road to Cades Cove

• Foothills Parkway West, from Look Rock to Highway 129

• Little River Road (Sugarlands to Metcalf Bottoms entrance)

• Little River Road (Metcalf Bottoms to Townsend Wye)

• Newfound Gap Road, from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Newfound Gap

• Wear Cove Gap Road

• Tremont Road (Upper) from Tremont Institute to Middle Prong Trailhead

North Carolina

• Cataloochee Entrance Road

• NC Highway 284

• Twentymile

• Clingmans Dome Road

• Lakeview Drive

• Newfound Gap Road, from Smokemont to Newfound Gap

Facilities/Concession Operations

• Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center at Purchase Knob

• Appalachian Clubhouse

• Leconte Lodge

• Spence Cabin

• All Cades Cove facilities

The park said it will continue to monitor the storm and might announce additional closures for Sunday. You can find more information on the GSMNP's closure listing.

© 2018 WBIR