Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say Foothills Parkway West is reopen after being closed Monday night due to a fatal car crash that killed three people.

Officials say the single-car crash happened before 4:20 p.m. Monday about a mile West of the Hwy 321 interchange along Foothills Parkway West.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling East when it went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. Three bodies were found inside the car, park officials say.

Officials will not release the victims' identities until next of kin is notified.

