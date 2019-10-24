The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is searching for dog owners and pups to become B.A.R.K. Rangers.

What is a B.A.R.K. Ranger? It's a National Park initiative to help people better understand how to enjoy the park with your pet in an unfamiliar environment, as well as ensure it's enjoyable for others.

The initials stand for:

B ag your pet's waste.

ag your pet's waste. A lways leash your pet.

lways leash your pet. R espect wildlife.

espect wildlife. Know where you can go.

The hour-long program will be offered Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at 9:00 a.m. at the Gatlinburg Trail sign near traffic light #10 in Gatlinburg. People will join a ranger on a short hike on the trail to learn all about B.A.R.K. Ranger ethics. Space will be limited, so you can reserve a spot by calling (865) 436-1291.

The GSMNP said all friendly, socialized pups are welcome -- and don't forget to bring a leash!

