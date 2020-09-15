GSMNP rangers searching for missing man who fell into water at Big Creek area

The GSMNP said the man was seen struggling in the water at Midnight Hole before he disappeared.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers and emergency crews are searching for a man who disappeared in the Big Creek area of the park Monday.

According to the GSMNP, crews are searching for 25-year-old Yogesh Patel from Oak Forest, Illinois.

Rangers said Patel disappeared after he reportedly fell into the water and was seen struggling at Midnight Hole in Haywood County, North Carolina. Bystanders tried to pull him out of the water, but were not successful.

Rangers arrived at 8 p.m. Monday to begin the initial search, but were hindered by darkness. Search efforts continued Tuesday morning.