GSMNP: Recovery efforts underway for man who disappeared underwater while kayaking

The National Park Service said the Little River Road will be closed from Metcalf to Townsend Wye for emergency traffic.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Recovery efforts are underway in the Smokey Mountains after a 61-year-old man disappeared underwater while kayaking.

The National Park Service said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, it received a call that a man kayaking above the Sinks fell into the water and did not resurface.

NPS rangers, along with personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount County Special Operations Response Team, are on scene searching for the kayaker.

The National Park Service said high water level from recent rain has complicated search efforts.