Bull Head Trail and Sugarland Mountain Trail will reopen on Friday, park officials said Thursday.

Both trails extend from the highest peaks in the park to the lower elevations and provide incredible opportunities for hikers to enjoy fall colors over the next few weeks, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The trials have been closed since November 2016 due to damage resulting from the wind event and fire damage associated with the Chimney Tops 2 Fire.

"Park trail crews spent several weeks this year repairing over 500 feet of trail tread, cutting 758 downed trees, removing over 20 large rootballs and boulders, and repairing and replacing 53 trail drainage structures," the park said in a release.

Both trails pass through areas in the park which burned at a high intensity, including some sections where the entire tree canopy was lost.

“The trail crews accomplished an amazing amount of work to safely repair and reopen these trails under very challenging conditions,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to hikers, but also want to remind them to stay alert for trail hazards as they pass through the burned areas.”

Hikers should remain alert for loose rocks and falling trees or limbs. The park also said hikers should avoid hiking these trails during and after high wind or rain events.

At all times, hikers should avoid lingering around standing dead trees.

The Friends of the Smokies provided $195,000 for this rehabilitation.

