A portion of the Bote Mountain Trail is reopening on Friday, Nov. 2.

The partial reopening covers a 2.9 mile section that is for hikers only, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials. This popular trail provides access from the Cades Cove area to the Appalachian Trail near Spence Field.

The trail section has been closed since Sept. 24 while extensive rehabilitation was underway. This trail, used by both hikers and horse riders, had become heavily eroded and incised from inadequate drainage, according to the park.

Park trail crews spent several weeks repairing 101 existing drainage structures, installing 10 new drainage structures, repairing over 240 feet of trail tread and removing rocks, roots and brush along the trail section.

To ensure the sustainability of the improvements, the trail will remain closed to horse use through the winter, freeze-thaw cycle. During this time, the trail crew will also continue to monitor the repair.

Park officials expect the trail to fully reopen to all use on March 2, 2019.

For more information about hiking safety, please visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hikingsafety.htm.

© 2018 WBIR