Gun maker Smith & Wesson to move its headquarters to Maryville

Smith & Wesson's new headquarters will be located in Partnership Park North in Maryville. The state said the company plans to break ground by the end of the year.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Gun maker Smith & Wesson Brands announced it will be relocating from its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the news Thursday, saying the company will also relocate its distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Tennessee. The state said the project is expected to bring approximately $125 million and 750 jobs to the state.

Smith & Wesson's new headquarters will be located in Partnership Park North in Maryville. The state's news release said the company plans to break ground by the end of the year.

“We are eager to have Smith & Wesson, the premier provider of firearms for law enforcement and the military, come to East Tennessee. Their long-standing American heritage, along with their commitment to adding to the economy, makes this a win for the county," Blount County mayor Ed Mitchell said. "A huge thank you also goes to our county commissioners for designating our community as a sanctuary county of the Second Amendment.”