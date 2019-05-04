CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Crossville Police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home, located within eyesight of eight Crossville schools including a daycare, in an effort to fight illegal activity and protect the community.

The warrant was for 52 Penny Lane, Apt 102. It comes after in-depth undercover investigations and drug purchases led to the discovery of the illegal narcotics operation.

"Following the search of the property, firearms and illegally obtained prescription narcotics, that were being diverted and illegally distributed, were seized," Crossville Police said. "Following this operation, criminal indictments will be sought on multiple subjects at an upcoming session of the Cumberland County Grand Jury."

Crossville Police Department Narcotics Detectives were working together with members of the Crossville P.D., Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the T.B.I. Drug Investigation Division with H.I.D.T.A. Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the 13th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, in the execution of a search warrant.

WBIR