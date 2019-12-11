KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It may not be legal to keep roosters in Knoxville, but a different type of chicken guy is on its way.

Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy!" restaurant will open in Knoxville next year -- and it's not the only one. According to a press release, the chicken tender chain will open new locations in Nashville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

Spiky-haired TV personality Fieri started the chain in 2018. The menu features all-natural chicken tenders with over 20 different sauces. There's also salad bowls, sides and sandwiches.

The chains aren't Fieri's first involvement with Tennessee. In his reality TV show "Diners, Driv-ins, and Dives," Fieri visited more than 50 restaurants across the state -- including Knoxville's "Pizza Palace."