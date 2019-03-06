KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's first craft cidery will open this fall.

Gypsy Circus Cider Company, based in Kingsport, has announced they will open a production facility, tap room, and restaurant in Old North Knoxville in the fall.

It will host a production facility in its 4,000 square foot taproom that will include 40 taps of Gypsy Circus’ products and local craft beer, according to a press release.

Gypsy Circus says its use of wild yeast offers more flavors and taste profiles that are different that what's used in more traditional modern ciders.

Stephanie and Aaron Carson pose next to their fermentation tanks Friday morning after the official opening of the Gypsy Circus Cider Company, located in Kingsport.

Matthew Carroll

“Three years ago when we opened, we were the state’s first craft cidery, and found ourselves educating consumers about cider. Now, those same Gypsy Circus fans are looking for the next level of craft cider, and we are exploring production methods to take them on a wild, new journey. Our ability to ferment wild ciders and lambic ciders, brings a new element to customers who really appreciate the craft side of the business,” said Aaron Carson, co-founder of Gypsy Circus with wife Stephanie.

Along with the cidery at 621 Lamar Street, the couple will open The Bohemian, a restaurant serving a blend of international cuisines and menu offerings infused with its ciders. They will also have a 2,500 square foot event space that will available or private events. They will employ more than 30 people.

The cider industry is booming, according to Gypsy Circus, growing faster even than craft beer.

Gypsy Circus already has an Outpost in Knoxville, located at 1002 Dutch Valley Dr Suite 101B, where you can sample six ciders and mead on tap and purchase 4-packs and bombers to go.