Habitat for Humanity volunteers build 11 playhouses to honor veterans

During the event, volunteers built playhouses that will be given to a child, or children, of an active-duty servicemember.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity usually organizes large projects, building homes for people who may not otherwise be able to have one. On Thursday, their projects were a little smaller.

Volunteers gathered to build eleven playhouses so children could safely enjoy time playing in their own, small houses. They were painted, decorated and prepared to be given to children of active servicemembers. Organizers of the "Playhouse Build 2022" said it was meant to honor veterans who may be away from their families.

"It's also an awareness of the ministry and what we do. Our playhouse is a very small house to show that we're doing affordable homeownership in Knoxville," said Kelle Shultz, president of the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity.

The playhouse will be given through a partnership with the East Tennessee Military Affairs Council and the local Air Force base, according to Habitat for Humanity's website.