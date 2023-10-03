Knoxville Habitat for Humanity hosts annual 'CEO Build,' bringing leaders together to build new home

According to a release, the new home will be given to a family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman and her family will soon get a new home from the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit brought together business leaders from across the area for their annual "CEO Build."

The event is meant to raise awareness of the growing need for available workforce housing that people can afford. It's supported by several business leaders and sponsors, and Habitat for Humanity said through the program "Sarita and her family will now experience the stability that comes with affordable homeownership."

The new home will be located inside the Ellen's Glen neighborhood, in East Knox County. According to a release from the nonprofit, Sarita has four adopted children. They are three years old, ten years old, 11 years old and 13 years old.

"Today, Sarita and her four children, all with special needs, are living in a cramped 2-bedroom apartment with no yard. It is challenging for her to afford the $1,700 per month in rent, and they lack the space needed to provide the critical home therapy services her children require," the release said.

The event started at 7:30 a.m. on April 28. They said around one in eight Tennessee households spend more than half their income on housing. They said the event is especially meant to highlight that when Knoxville families are cost-burdened, workers may not be able to live in the communities they serve.