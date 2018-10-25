Halloween is fast approaching, and for some pet owners whose pets are stressed out easily -- It's a day they are dreading.

Between scary costumes, strangers constantly showing up on their doorstep and the sound of doorbells and knocking -- October 31 can be an extremely stressful night for pets.

Some say it can even give pets more anxiety than the pops and booms on July 4.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley said the trick to keep pets calm is simply to find a nice quiet room for them to relax in when the trick-or-treaters start to arrive.

"If they do have history of being scared when people go to the door, go ahead and put them in another room for the night. That way if you're going to have a lot of trick-or-treaters you don't have to worry about your pets, and everyone's having a good time," Gwen Schablik with the Humane Society said.

Something else to consider would be keeping the candy bowl outside, which would avoid constant doorbells and knocking.

Also -- make sure your pet's microchip and identification is up-to-date. That way, if your pet slips through the door when trick-or-treaters arrive you'll have a better chance of bringing them home safely.

