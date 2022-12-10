Halloween on a Budget| Here's how to best use your money

Halloween is near, and costumes can be pricey. Here's how to dress up for cheap.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Halloween time and the only thing scarier than the season this year is inflation. This year we wanted to try and find the best Halloween costumes for the lowest prices. ABC24 morning reporter Jordan Foster called the zombie expert himself Zachary Pepper with the Memphis Zombie Walk for a little help.

Pepper says the best place to start is the thrift store. He says you’ll want to think about three things before you get there, what characters you want to be, what types of clothes you’re looking for, and what accessories can help your costume pop.

“So Zach we were able to find two outfits for $27 two pretty good deals but it’s time to take this outfit to the next level. What kind of accessories should people be looking for?” Foster said.

“We have our two themes we picked which are a nerd and baseball player so we’ll come in here, take a look around and see what we can come up with,” Pepper said.

It didn’t take long to find some great to matches, and then it was time to put it all together.

“Alright we’re back and in costume. Zach talk about what we have going on,” Foster said.

“We got the classic nerd with the button-down shirt, short tie, and khaki cargos. Super easy, super fun,” Pepper said.

Altogether the nerd Halloween costume cost about $23. For costume #2 we decided to go with something scarier, a psycho baseball player. The shirt, cargo pants, mask, and fake blood cost around $36 which brings the Halloween total for two costumes to $59.