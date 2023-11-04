Rural Metro battles barn fire in Gibbs community

Crews said the fire was under control, asking people to avoid the area of Majors Roads.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews battled a barn and field fire in the Gibbs community.

Rural Metro said people should avoid the area of 7900 Majors Road as crews respond Tuesday afternoon, saying hoses were blocking the road.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said crews arrived around 3:15 p.m. to find a large barn engulfed in flames. The fire spread to nearby fields, causing black smoke to be seen for miles.

Crews were able to get the fires under control.

No injuries were reported. Crews said the barn was filled with lawnmowers and other equipment.