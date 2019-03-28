HALLS, Tenn. — Students at Halls Elementary are safe Thursday afternoon after the school was evacuated due to smoke coming from an outlet in a bathroom, according to Rural Metro Fire and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Some of the smoke got into the hallways of the school, but no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Rural Metro said the smoking outlet was extinguished prior to crews arrival on the scene.

Crews then "ventilated a very light smoke in some of the hallways," Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said.

Students were back in class as of 1 p.m. Thursday.