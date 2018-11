Knoxville — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a Halls High School senior died in a crash last week on Pelleaux Road.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. KCSO said KCSO said Samuel Keaton Smith died after his vehicle hit a tree along the 7800 block of Pelleaux Road.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

A balloon release is set for Monday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the football field at Halls High School.

© 2018 WBIR