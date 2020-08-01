KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Hallsdale-Powell Utility District is making large repairs on a water main today. The water main is located near a treatment plant and is discoloring water, causing it to look slightly brown or cloudy.
Several HPUD customers posted pictures of discolored water online over the past few days. Most of the time, it appears slightly brown and off-color.
Despite its appearance, the HPUD said the water still has safe chlorine levels. It is safe to use and they said they are flushing water lines through their system to fix the issue.
They posted about it on their Facebook page Jan. 8 afternoon.