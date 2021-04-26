Hamblen Co. deputy saves homeowners, dogs from house fire

A man tried to go back into the home to rescue his dog, but Davis got him out and crawled through the smoke to get the dog out safe.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn — A Hamblen County deputy is being hailed a hero after he helped a couple and their dogs survive a house fire in Russellville.

Deputy Donnie Davis was on his way home on Saturday when he saw smoke out of the corner of his eye. He first made sure no one was inside, but later a man went in to rescue his dogs.

Davis got the man out and crawled through smoke to get a dog out of a cage.

He says he would have done this for anyone.

"We try every time when we arrive on scene. Most of us try to look at the people we're dealing with as family. We want to deal with them the way we'd want our family to be dealt with," Davis said.

The homeowners and their two dogs are ok.