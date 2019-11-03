HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Schools and Morristown Police are investigating after social media posts allegedly show a teacher texting students inappropriate messages.

The Hamblen County Schools Superintendent said Monday the district is looking into what was being shared online and the possibility a fake account may have been created in that teacher's name.

The district would not confirm if the teacher is still in the classroom.

"Normally it would be our procedure to go ahead and remove an individual from a classroom to ensure, first of all, that the students are safe," said Dr. Jeff Perry, the Hamblen County Schools Superintendent. "Regardless of they’re innocent or guilty, normally taking them out of the classroom is the best course of action."

District leaders said they're waiting for the investigation to finish before deciding if that teacher broke any rules.

"It is real important that we make sure that everyone has that due process before anyone is determined guilty or innocent," said Perry. "Anytime that we receive those kinds of notifications, our priority is always to make sure that our students are safe."

As students continue their normal schedule of classes, the talk of social media in Hamblen County is text messages purportedly sent by a male teacher to current and former students. We are not naming the teacher since he has not been charged or disciplined for anything.

Perry said the district is aware of conversations the teacher did have with students via text messages and social media, but he said the ones they believe the teacher actually sent do not seem inappropriate. Although the investigation is just beginning, Perry said screenshots of inappropriate messages floating around on social media may have come from a fake account impersonating the teacher.

"There are some screenshots that were made by our staff member, but we don't think that some of those ones that we are aware of are necessarily malicious, vicious, or of a sexual nature," said Perry. "There are some that we have some serious concerns about if they were actually posted from our staff member or if they may have been created by another individual."

Morristown Police confirm investigators and their internet crimes officer are looking into "allegations of misconduct and the possibility that someone could be impersonating the teacher."

Dr. Perry said the school district spends an inordinate amount of time tracking down fake threats and false accounts. Just last week he said there were three unrelated false reports involving social media.

"We spent an enormous amount of resources, time, and energy and that of law enforcement to deal with issues from a totally irresponsible individual," said Perry. "As recently as last week, there have been individuals who students have created accounts."