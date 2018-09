The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Deputies say 16-year-old Charlsey Allison Coldwell was last seen around Jaybird Road area.

Coldwell is 5' 3" and weighs about 100 lbs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701.

