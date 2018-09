Hamblen County deputies have asked for help finding a missing girl.

Arista Owen, 14, may be in the Morristown or Newport area, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Owen is 5'4" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long blonde hair, hazel eyes, and braces on her teeth.

If you have any information please contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch at 423-585-2701.

